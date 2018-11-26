The Couples We Lost In 2018

In pop culture's mucked-up mythology, there are definitely three fates peering down at celebrities and determining their romantic destiny. Because, you know, if there weren't, celebrity couplings, breakups, and divorces wouldn't all come in such thrilling order. Right? At least, that's how I rationalize it. This summer was a good one for celebrity couples: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged. So did Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber — they also reportedly got married this summer, but that rumor is still unverified.
Alas, when one door closes, the fates cruelly open a window, letting other celebrity couples slip through the cracks. Ergo, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, the flash-in-the-pan couple that gained an intense fandom. Per TMZ, they broke up this weekend. So the summer of love has come to an end.
In reality, couples have been breaking up all year — splits aren't seasonal, and Pariana is one among a greater trend of...people coming to a mutual decision to end a relationship. Happens all the time! Ahead, the biggest celebrity breakups of 2018.