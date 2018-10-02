Why Won't Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Just Say If They're Married?

"Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married?" is the new "Is Kylie Jenner pregnant?" except the couple, whose relationship timeline spans nine years, is doing a pretty bad job keeping their stories straight. And to what end?! Jenner kept her pregnancy a secret for her privacy, but if Bieber and Baldwin have a similar goal, then why do they keep letting slip conflicting information?
The couple announced their engagement in July, but things got confusing last month when they were reportedly seen visiting the New York City Clerk's Office which contains the marriage bureau. This naturally sparked rumors that they did the marriage deed right then and there, but Baldwin took to Twitter to clarify some things.
Advertisement
"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!" she wrote. Then, she deleted it. What?
If you thought Bieber's mom was going to make anything less confusing, think again. She tweeted, "Haters gonna hate #LoveWins" which could mean literally anything.
And what would this story be without Baldwin's uncle Alec Baldwin, who told Access that the couple "went off and got married." But then TMZ said they did not.
Now, with their marriage license expiration date looming, there's been another twist: Bieber reportedly introduced Baldwin as his wife at the Stratford Perth Museum in Ontario, Canada this weekend.
Can we just choose, once and for all, whether or not they are married? It's unclear how this news cycle has benefited their privacy, since the back and forth has put them under a stronger microscope, so the real reason seems to be that nobody knows what's going on — maybe not Bieber or Baldwin themselves. All I'm saying is, at this rate, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande will confirm their own marriage sooner.
Advertisement