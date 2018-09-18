Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Married? TMZ & Alec Baldwin Disagree

Another day, another opportunity to be entirely confused by the Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin marriage mystery. Last week, TMZ reported that the two lovebirds — who have kept fans on their toes over the past few months with their whirlwind romance and engagement — were spotted at the New York City Clerk's Office fetching their marriage license.
Shortly after that report came out, Baldwin tweeted (then deleted) a statement saying that she wasn't married yet. Well, that may no longer be the case, if we're to believe her uncle, Alec Baldwin.
While on the Emmys red carpet, Baldwin, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work on Saturday Night Live, told Access that his niece and the Biebs were officially a married couple.
"They just went off and got married," he told the outlet.
Married. As in they promised to stay together "'till death do us part," even if Bieber continues to wear the most embarrassing outfits imaginable in public. So what happened to their plans? Baldwin told The Cut she dreamed of having her wedding in the woods, illuminated by strings of lights and a sky filled with stars. She'd even selected her bridesmaids! But, as she told outlet, "When you know it's right, it's right"!
And Bieber had plans, too. Post Malone was supposed to throw him a celebratory pre-wedding party. Will Malone's offer still stand now that Bieber's reportedly tied the knot? Or, will Bieber and Baldwin jump right into the nitty-gritty of marriage (i.e. joint tax filings, name changes, and sharing household chores)?
Of course, this news hasn't actually been confirmed. Alec Baldwin declined to comment, and neither Hailey Baldwin nor Bieber's reps immediately responded to Refinery29's requests for comment.
Additionally, TMZ now reports that sources close to the couple have refuted Baldwin's Emmy claims, saying that the model and singer are absolutely not married.
So, which is it? Are they bound by eternal wedded bliss, or are they riding out their 60-day marriage license until they make more concrete plans? As much as we want to be (and are!) happy for them, this game of "are they or aren't they" is getting old fast.
