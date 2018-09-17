The more people talk about the fact that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin maybe got married last week, the less I understand what happened. On Thursday, TMZ spotted the couple on the steps of the New York City Clerk's Office where they allegedly obtained a marriage license. Then, People reported that actually the couple fully tied the knot behind closed doors, making this union offish. Then, Baldwin tweeted that they weren't married yet. Then she deleted it. Then Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, took to Twitter with some equally puzzling sentiments.
#LoveWins is pretty exclusively a hashtag in support of LGBT marriage rights, but it's possible Mallette is using it here to confirm that her son did indeed get married over the week, despite the haters.
This is confusing, but there is one thing we know for sure: New York City marriage licenses are only valid for 60 days, meaning if they want to get married in New York, they have to do it in the next two months. Love wins!
