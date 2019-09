Celebrity Couples Getting Married In 2019

When we rang in 2019, we also ushered in a slew of soon-to-be iconic pop culture moments. However, while we all await Beyoncé's turn in the highly-anticipated Lion King redux (let's hope Disney reconsiders and retitles it The Lion Queen Bey) and Brie Larson's superhero debut in Captain Marvel , what is making us anxious in the new year is what going is on in certain celebs personal lives.