Nicole Kidman Just Confirmed That She Was Once Engaged To Lenny Kravitz

Big Little Lies has an abundance of complicated, twisty relationships. There's another one behind the scenes: Nicole Kidman, who plays Celeste in the HBO drama, was once engaged to her costar Zoë Kravitz's father. That man just happens to be rocker Lenny Kravitz, whom Kidman dated in the early 2000s after her divorce from Tom Cruise. While Kidman and Kravitz had clearly once been a couple, it was never confirmed that they were due to marry — until now. The Australian actress slid in that revelation during an interview with The EDIT, in which she discussed her connection to Zoë, who plays Bonnie. “Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father," she told Net-a-Porter's magazine. "It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.” Indeed, Kidman and current husband Keith Urban have been photographed hanging out at awards shows with her rock star ex. No bad blood here — though we can't say the same for the BLL characters.
