You’ll Heart Zoë Kravitz’s New Hair

Maybe it’s post-election blues that have got Zoë feeling the love. In an interview with Elle promoting her new HBO series Big Little Lies , Zoë said, “There has to be something positive that can come out of [the election]. Already it's helped me want to connect with everybody. When I go to the deli or I'm talking to a waiter or my Uber driver and they say, 'How are you?' I've answered in an honest way for the first time. Like, 'Oof.' Even that felt good.”