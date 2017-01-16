You’ll Heart Zoë Kravitz’s New Hair

Heads up: Zoë Kravitz debuted a seriously cool new ‘do on her Instagram on Monday afternoon. There’s no caption illuminating the meaning behind the blue heart she's showing off. Zoë wowed us with some gorgeous, equally mysterious, new finger tattoos in December. Some of her two million Instagram fans are wondering about the reason behind the heart, or whether there’s any significance to the color blue, which is often associated with stability, tranquility, and healing.
Maybe it’s post-election blues that have got Zoë feeling the love. In an interview with Elle promoting her new HBO series Big Little Lies, Zoë said, “There has to be something positive that can come out of [the election]. Already it's helped me want to connect with everybody. When I go to the deli or I'm talking to a waiter or my Uber driver and they say, 'How are you?' I've answered in an honest way for the first time. Like, 'Oof.' Even that felt good.”
Or, maybe it’s a fun, non-political hairstyle and nothing more.
Advertisement