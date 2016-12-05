You NEED To See Zoë Kravitz's Cool New Tattoos

When it comes to dope finger tattoos, Zoë Kravitz ranks right up there with Rihanna as having some of the best ones in the biz. Already tagged on her digits: moons, dots, a Basquiat-esque crown, and tiny lettering that spells “lola wolf” right near her cuticles.
Now, the actress and singer has added some fresh ink to her hands — by none other than Hollywood tattoo artist extraordinaire Dr. Woo. The art is two filigree leaves, right below the centers of both her knuckles. The artist shared his work on Instagram last night, alongside the caption, “Having super power for the homegirl.”
Now, the actress and singer has added some fresh ink to her hands — by none other than Hollywood tattoo artist extraordinaire Dr. Woo. The art is two filigree leaves, right below the centers of both her knuckles. The artist shared his work on Instagram last night, alongside the caption, “Having super power for the homegirl.”
According to Dr. Woo's Instagram feed, he has been hanging out at Art Basel in Miami — which Kravitz has attended for the past few years. Did the actress get her ink while at the art confab? The jury is still out. But of this, we’re certain: Her delicate new addition looks so cool, it’s sure to inspire others to cop similar designs and placement.
Advertisement