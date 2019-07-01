Zoë Kravitz & Karl Glusman's Wedding Was A Big Little Lies Reunion

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman tied the knot on Saturday in Paris, France, and it comes as no surprise that her Big Little Lies co-stars were there to celebrate the big day.
The couple wed at Lenny Kravitz’s three-story, 18th-century mansion, People reports, which features a side and back garden with French doors opening out onto it.
Guests included Kravitz’s mother Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa, Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Eddie Redmayne, Denzel Washington, and Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson. Not all of Kravitz’s Big Little Lies co-stars were in attendance, but Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman (who was once engaged to Lenny Kravitz), and Shailene Woodley were all there for the party.
Many of the guests also celebrated the nuptials with a rehearsal dinner at Restaurant Lapérhouse in Paris on Friday night. Even though Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were already legally married earlier this month, that didn’t stop everyone from toasting to the newlyweds late into the night.
The couple decided to get married in France because it was where Glusman had originally intended to propose, according to People; however, not everything went to plan. Both Glusman and Kravitz have pretty intense schedules shooting Nocturnal Animals and BLL, so Glusman ended up popping the question in a more laid-back setting. “I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz said to Rolling Stone in October. The couple were having a chill night in their living room. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast – I was like, ‘Baby, are you okay?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”
Kravitz and Glusman met in 2016 through mutual friends and eventually made their relationship public when they were seen looking loved-up at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City.
The couple weren't the only ones walking down the aisle this weekend. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wed in Paris, as well as Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who were the first to say “I do” in an intimate London affair.
This article was originally published on June 29, 2019. It has since been updated.
