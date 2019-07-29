Shailene Woodley On Big Little Lies, Sexual Trauma & Jane's Season Two Bangs

As it turns out, the look wasn’t suggested by the ultra-prestige show’s hair and makeup team. Rather, it was Shailene Woodley herself, who wanted to aesthetically manifest Jane’s slow process of recovery from sexual trauma, she explains on this week’s UnStyled podcast. “When I have experienced trauma in my life, the minute that I felt released from some of it — not that you ever get rid of trauma — but you're walking side by side with it, and you find some sense of healing,” Woodley explains to Christene Barberich, Refinery29’s cofounder and global editor-in-chief. “I have always made a dramatic shift in my body, whether it's losing weight, not intentionally, but because I'm not stressed anymore, and so all of a sudden you're body's like whew, I can move. Or I've cut my hair, or I'll get a piercing, or I'll do something, because my body and my mind are identifying with a new version of me outside of that story, and I wanted to do that with Jane in the second season.”