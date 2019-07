Celeste's Hair Almost Looked Very Different In Season 2 Of Big Little Lies

The actress, who's also an executive producer on the show, notes that her vision for Celeste came while she was doing the emotional work for the character, specifically citing her violent and controlling relationship with Perry as a source for her physical appearance. It was largely about how Perry would've wanted Celeste to look — even down to the length of her belly-grazing red hair. "I came up with a whole story where he loved my hair," Kidman explained. "He wanted me to be like that and he didn't want my hair to be cut. At one point, I was thinking, Maybe I should cut my hair."