It’s a moment that leaves Jane shaken. All of sudden, she’s worried about who’s talking about her history and why. “It was just the way he said [it],” Jane tells the Monterey Five in their usual cloak and dagger car meeting. “Like we all have scarlet letters on our backs.” But, knowing what we know now about Corey’s police-visiting activities, this supposed chance run-in is much more concerning than it originally appears. Monterey is huge. According to Google, it’s over 3,000 square miles in size. How is it, of all the coastline in the world, Corey ends up exactly where Jane is at her most vulnerable? Was Corey, Jane’s new co-worker, sent there to purposefully strike up a relationship of some sort by the police?