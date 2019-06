In Case You Forgot: This Is How Perry Is Ziggy's Father On Big Little Lies

In case your memory is a little fuzzy, these two people end up being one in the same when it’s revealed that Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård) is the one who dies, and also Perry is the one who raped Jane all those years ago. Learning all of this about Perry takes an entire season of secrets and whispers from everyone in Monterey, and it all comes screeching to a halt when Perry is pushed down a flight of stairs, killing him. But now that Perry's mother (Meryl Streep) is sniffing around Monterey, all of his and the Monterey Five's secrets are about to come pouring out. You're probably going to need to remember every little tiny detail. So, here you go: