Of course, there’s plenty of fun featured in the Big Little Lies trailer to counteract the more murder-y aspects of the HBO soap. The women have traded in their Audrey Hepburn costumes from the fateful night for ‘70s disco glam because just because someone fell to their death during a theme night doesn’t mean you forego tradition entirely. Madeline has also found someone new to gripe at during elementary school drop-off, as she and frenemy Renata are now involved in the same murder pact. There’s also what looks to be a sweet love story for Jane , who is dealing with hiding a major secret from her son Ziggy (Iain Armitage).