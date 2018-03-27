Most of the details for season 2 of Big Little Lies is still heavily under wraps, but now we know of a very interesting addition to the cast. According to Deadline, Alienist star Douglas Smith will join Big Little Lies for its highly-anticipated sophomore season, and it sounds like he could play the love interest of Shailene Woodley's single mom Jane.
Per the new report, Smith, who previously starred in that other "big" HBO series Big Love, will play Corey Brockfield, "an off-beat surfer" and "aspiring marine biologist" who also happens to work with Jane. Read between the lines, folks: Jane's hooking up with a hot surfer in season 2. Good job, Jane!
Of course, we actually don't know how Corey will fit into the seaside community of Monterey. Unlike season 1, which was based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name and hit many of the same story beats, season 2 is a whole new adventure — an adventure that fans of the book can't spoil for themselves. And that adventure comes with a slew of new faces as well.
While fan favorites like Reese Witherspoon's Madeline, Nicole Kidman's Celeste, and Laura Dern's Renata are all set to return, Smith won't be the only new actor joining the series. Meryl Streep will portray the mother of Alexander Skarsgard's Perry, who met an unfortunate fate at the end of season 1.
It's quite convenient that Smith scored this role, as he seemingly surfs in real life as well. Here's an Instagram pic of him getting ready to catch some sunset waves:
So, are a bunch of beach dates in Jane's future? I'm keeping my fingers crossed. After the season Jane had, it's time she enjoys some actual fun in the Monterey sun.
