Another member of the Big Little Lies cast is returning for the HBO series' sophomore season — and they're just as stoked about it as we all are.
According to Deadline, Adam Scott is returning to Big Little Lies to reprise his role of Ed Mackenzie, husband to Reese Witherspoon's Madeline Martha Mackenzie. (But everyone just calls her Madeline). In addition to his continued presence on the series, Scott's return is bringing along a second gift: Some Big Little Lies spoilers!
Per Deadline, Ed and Madeline will be dealing with some major marriage "challenges" when the series returns. Could the drama have anything to do with the fact that Madeline only just ended her affair with the local drama director? Or might it have more to do with the fact that she, umm, helped cover up a murder?
They don't call this show Big Little Lies for nothing.
Scott took to Twitter to share his excitement about returning to the HBO series. He just hopes you've heard of it.
"Very flattered and excited to be back on this great show. Hoping it will catch on."
Very flattered and excited to be back on this great show. Hoping it will catch on. https://t.co/k78b8dBovL— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) February 28, 2018
Scott isn't the only person returning to the series: Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz are all set to return to the series based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name. (Witherspoon, Kidman, Woodley, and Kravitz are reportedly getting major pay bumps from season 1. Get paid, girls!) And, of course, there's the Meryl Streep of it all: The Oscar darling is heading to the small screen to play Mary Louise, mother of Alexander Skarsgard's Perry, in season 2.
At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, season 2 of Big Little Lies is already everything that I've ever wanted. No wonder Scott is so stoked to be back in Monterey — I am certainly thrilled to reprise my role of enthralled viewer.
