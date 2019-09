Scott isn't the only person returning to the series: Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz are all set to return to the series based on Liane Moriarty's book of the same name. (Witherspoon, Kidman, Woodley, and Kravitz are reportedly getting major pay bumps from season 1. Get paid, girls!) And, of course, there's the Meryl Streep of it all: The Oscar darling is heading to the small screen to play Mary Louise, mother of Alexander Skarsgard's Perry, in season 2.