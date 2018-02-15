The rumors are true: Big Little Lies is an exclusive club for the best actresses in Hollywood, and Meryl Streep was only too happy to join the it. In late January, news broke that Streep would apply her skills to the second season of Big Little Lies, HBO's latest critically acclaimed show. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Calvin Klein runway show at New York Fashion Week, BLL stars Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern revealed that author Liane Moriarty wrote a role specifically for Streep, and at first, the BLL team was anxious that the Oscar nominee wouldn't want to participate.
Dern told ET that everyone involved in the show "worked very hard to beg [Streep]."
"We didn't think we'd get her," Kidman added. But, getting Streep to agree to the role was easier than anticipated, and Kidman is grateful for it.
"It really is her standing up and going, 'I support you as women, and I believe in you.' I think that's a big statement from her," said Kidman.
Of course, with Streep's clout comes a lot of pressure. Streep hasn't worked in television since the 2003 miniseries Angels in America. For her to dip back into the world of TV — even though TV's becoming its own prestigious paradise — is a big deal.
"We're determined to give her an extraordinary experience," Kidman said. "She's had a lot of experiences so we just want to make it fun for her and vibrant and exciting."
That had better mean Streep and the other impressive women involved will have "vibrant and exciting" dinner parties during production. I hope Streep brings the caftan she wore in The Post. And maybe Reese Witherspoon will sing karaoke. But I digress.
Big Little Lies season 2, which is not yet in production, is quickly becoming one of the most expensive enigmas in modern television. Big Little Lies was meant to a single season miniseries. Based on a book, the show had a definitive, if minorly suggestive, ending. Season 2 would be impossible! The show swept awards season in all the limited series categories, taking home the highest honors at both the Golden Globes and the Emmys. But then, Witherspoon and Kidman rallied behind a second season, and their efforts worked. Season 2 has director Andrea Arnold attached to direct every episode. Streep will play mother to Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), Kidman's character's abusive husband who died at the end of the first season.
Kidman and Dern are, like anyone would be in their situation, very excited to work with Streep.
"When I tell anyone in my life that Meryl Streep is joining us, it's incredible!" Dern told ET.
