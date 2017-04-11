"My original reaction was, What have they done? How have they left that out?" Moriarty told the Herald of Bonnie's experience. "But a lot of people have said that they could tell [what was Bonnie's true story], there had been little hints and that you can take that away. It's implied in her performances and some little lines. I think I might have preferred to have had it in there but I wouldn't argue against it either. It also leaves open the possibility of season two."