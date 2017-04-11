Fans are divided about whether a second season of Big Little Lies is a good idea. But according to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the novel the HBO show was based on, it's not outside the realm of possibility.
In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Moriarty said that HBO has approached her about making another Big Little Lies season. Part of the reason a second season might work, she explained, is because the TV adaptation didn't give much insight into Bonnie's (Zoe Kravitz) backstory.
"My original reaction was, What have they done? How have they left that out?" Moriarty told the Herald of Bonnie's experience. "But a lot of people have said that they could tell [what was Bonnie's true story], there had been little hints and that you can take that away. It's implied in her performances and some little lines. I think I might have preferred to have had it in there but I wouldn't argue against it either. It also leaves open the possibility of season two."
Advertisement
That's not a confirmation that a second season will happen — but even Moriarty says there's a chance.
Plus, at least one of the show's stars is on board for another season. "One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is is there going to be a season two," Reese Witherspoon said in a recent Facebook Live discussion. "We've been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She's thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas."
Moriarty also told the Herald that while she doesn't plan to write a Big Little Lies sequel, she'd be interested in seeing the characters' stories play out on TV more.
"I have started to think about ways this could continue... The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens," Moriarty told the Herald. "I'm absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again. And there's definitely places you can go."
We're already sold on the chance to see more Big Little Lies — now all Moriarty has to do is convince director Jean-Marc Vallee that it's a good idea.
Advertisement