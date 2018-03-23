Is Shailene Woodley's New Look A Teaser For Big Little Lies Season 2?

We thought the buzz surrounding Big Little Lies season two couldn’t get any louder — until an image of one of its stars looking downright unrecognizable in a brand-new hairstyle landed on Instagram this morning. We’re talking about Shailene Woodley, who was seen sporting jet-black hair and a thick set of bangs at the Made Up Stories launch in New York last night. The actress, who celebrated with her BLL co-star Zoë Kravitz, looks radically different with the color and cut. And it’s leaving us with a lot of questions — about Woodley, her BLL character Jane, and what the heck is going on in Monterey next season.
But first things first: Is this transformation the result of a simple wig, or did Woodley clock salon time for a more permanent look? (We're betting on the former.) And, more importantly for fans of the show, is the drastic style swap an indication of a big change for her BLL character? Some of its other stars, including Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, have already posted a few teaser shots from the set on Instagram, and Kravitz and Woodley have both shared their own BLL character shots to their feeds — with all four of the stars showing beauty looks that appear unchanged from their characters in season one.
But Woodley’s black hair has us wondering: Could it be that Jane’s signature, "long hair, don’t care" vibe is being shed for one that evokes more a more badass stance? There’s a rich canon of icons who have turned to black hair and a curtain of fringe as a visual way of expressing power (Bettie Page, Angelina Jolie’s killer turn as a tough-as-nails spy in Salt, and Chiaki Kuriyama as superfighter Gogo Yubari in Kill Bill: Vol. 1, to name a few). Perhaps Woodley’s character is sharing her own contribution to the trope in the next chapter of Big Little Lies.
We might just have to wait until the season debuts in 2019 to know for sure, but in the meantime, it looks like Woodley is having fun keeping us guessing. In fact, her newest post to Instagram shows the star with bright-blonde hair... and Al Gore.
