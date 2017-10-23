We knew Big Little Lies would be, at the very least, a fun show. After all, the HBO miniseries orbited around a juicy mystery, and it featured the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, and Alexander Skarsgard. What we didn't know was how great the show would be. And ultimately, how important. As Big Little Lies progressed, it went from being a show about petty playground squabbles to one about women surviving abuse.
This Halloween, pay homage to TV's finest set of heroines. The women of Big Little Lies have big kitchens, complicated emotional lives, and deep friendships who help them wade through difficult decisions. They host disastrous dinner parties. They go through hellish marriages, and then get out of them.
And conveniently, they dress in really, really great clothes that you can copy on Halloween (and beyond). Here's everything you need to be Celeste Wright and Madeline Mackenzie, among others, on October 31.
