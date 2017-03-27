While many mystery dramas have fans speculating as to who the murderer is amongst the characters, Big Little Lies does one better. The pilot episode only teases the murder investigation through interviews with those living in Monterey — interviews that, frankly, sound a lot more like the chirps of gossip. From the cutthroat mom who will do anything to keep her kid on top to the dad with a history of abuse, anyone could be a killer — and anyone could be killed.