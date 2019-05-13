The women of Monterey have a lot of explaining to do. In the new trailer for season 2 of Big Little Lies, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), and Renata (Laura Dern) attempt to put their lives back together after covering up the real reason behind the death of Celeste’s abusive husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). They may have gotten away with (kinda sorta) murder, but with Perry’s mother Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) in Monterey asking questions, it’s only a matter of time before something breaks, and those little lies cause big, big trouble.
Advertisement
Of course, there’s plenty of fun featured in the Big Little Lies trailer to counteract the more murder-y aspects of the HBO soap. The women have traded in their Audrey Hepburn costumes from the fateful night for ‘70s disco glam because just because someone fell to their death during a theme night doesn’t mean you forego tradition entirely. Madeline has also found someone new to gripe at during elementary school drop-off, as she and frenemy Renata are now involved in the same murder pact. There’s also what looks to be a sweet love story for Jane, who is dealing with hiding a major secret from her son Ziggy (Iain Armitage).
"When we come back, their lives, like all of our lives, seem very well put together on the surface but then the fissures and the fractures being to emerge,” executive producer David E. Kelley told E! News of the new season. "Once the crevices start to widen, it escalates pretty quickly."
Will the women of this idyllic California coastal town get away with their lies? If they don’t, at least we’ll have some fun Monterey parties before they head to prison.
Check out the new trailer below.
Big Little Lies returns to HBO on 9th June and will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic and Now TV from 10th June
Advertisement