Shailene Woodley Just Gave Us A Big Clue About Big Little Lies Finale

Jane (Shailene Woodley) on Big Little Lies is all about growth in season 2. Many of the other Monterey moms are finding it difficult to face new marital challenges. Madeline Martha Mackenzie (Reese Witherspoon) is dealing with her infidelity, while Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) is realizing she never really liked her husband, Madeline's ex, that much. But Jane is doing pretty great. She's dating! She's opening up to Ziggy (Ian Armitage)! She's not afraid of Mary Louise (Meryl Streep)!
It makes me nervous because the more that Jane conquers her trauma and overcomes her flashbacks to the night Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård) raped her, the more I am worried that something bad is going to happen to her, again. I want to protect Jane and her baby bangs against any other emotional and physical hardships. Thankfully, Woodley herself just assuaged my fears in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where she gave a very frank — and a little spoiler-y — answer about show's season 2 finale.
Advertisement
"I’m very much an audience member when it comes to season two of Big Little Lies," Woodley said to THR. "But I will say, that the way Jane’s storyline ends just filled me with a lot of warmth and a lot of hope for the world." Woodley added that Jane's storyline in the finale will give come with a "sense of comfort" for men and women who are trying to move past trauma.
Even with this heartwarming spoiler, Woodley admits things may not go quite as expected. "The final episode actually changed a lot between reshoots and the time of filming," she said. "So I don’t actually know how it ends still."
I still feel like the show is treading water around another death or near-death this season, so it's nice to know that at least Jane is safe. But what kind of happy-ish ending will she get? Will Jane realize Monterey is a pretty messy place not worth the drama and move to Denver? Will conquer Mary Louise? Do she and Ziggy move in with Celeste to create a truly modern family? Only four more episodes to go until we find out.
Advertisement