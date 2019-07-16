Wait, Is Perry Still Alive On Big Little Lies?

There comes a time in every TV show when viewers audibly groan and wonder, What the hell is going on? That time is about to happen on Big Little Lies.
As the show nears the finale episode of its second (and likely last) season, Shailene Woodley is doing her due diligence and promoting the mysterious conclusion to the series. But the words coming out her mouth make no sense. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the actress, who plays Jane, says that HBO agreed she could tease one major moment from the finale. And it is indeed major.
Advertisement
"In the beginning of the next episode," she says with a dramatic pause, "all of the women go to visit Perry’s grave. And his body’s missing."
WHAT!
Does this mean that Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgård, is still alive? If his body isn't in the ground, then where is it? We've only seen him in flashbacks since he was pushed to his death in an act of self-defense by Zoe Kravitz's Bonnie in the season one finale.
So, what does this new information mean? If Perry is still dead (which, unless this is some Game of Thrones cosplay and he was brought back to life, he must be dead), then that means his body has been exhumed. That also means that there must have been enough evidence against the Monterey Five — Jane, Bonnie, Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), and Renata (Laura Dern) — for the police to issue a request to perform a more detailed autopsy. Basically, Detective Adrienne Quinlan's (Merrin Dungey) hunch that Perry's death was not an accident is now a full-blown investigation. Celeste' lawyer better buckle up because this run-of-the-mill custody battle has escalated.
This isn't the first time the actress hinted at an unexpected twist. Earlier in the season, she told The Hollywood Reporter that Jane would have a hopeful ending. So far, nothing about the show seems "hopeful," except for Abigail's future: Madeline has been way too busy to nag her about going to college.
Advertisement