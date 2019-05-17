Story from TV Shows

This Is The Summer 2019 TV Preview You Need

Ariana Romero
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.
Last year, there appeared to be s a large amount of summer TV. But now, we behold the summer 2019 TV preview. There is more television arriving in this upcoming season than anyone likely believes is possible.
Of course, there are the high-profile returns of fan-favorites like Black Mirror, Big Little Lies, Stranger Things, and The Handmaid’s Tale. Then there are the debuts of long-awaited series like HBO’s Euphoria and Amazon Prime’s Good Omens. But, that group is just the beginning of what’s coming this summer. Have you heard about Nos4a2? Did you forget about the Veronica Mars revival or HBO’s final goodbye to Game of Thrones? Can you even guess which ascendant Hollywood hunk is leading Too Old To Die Young? Don't you miss Succession, too?
If your eyes are starting to roll to the back of your head, this is the guide for you. Keep reading to learn which TV shows you’re going to want to stream or DVR, when they’re premiering, and what their plot is. And, everything is arranged by premiere date, so you’ll never miss an episode.
Summer TV just became as easy as cracking open a can of rosé.
Catch-22 (Hulu)



Season 1

Premiere date: Friday, May 17 at 12 a.m. ET

George Clooney, Kyle “Coach Taylor” Chandler, and Girls boy Christopher Abbott anchor Hulu’s adaptation of Joseph Heller’s World War II satire. It’s a lot of men talking at each other, but Abbott’s butt does make its Catch-22 debut less than a minute into the proceedings.
Fleabag (Amazon Prime)



Season 2

Premiere date: Friday, May 17 at 12 a.m. ET

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy masterpiece Fleabag will officially come to a close with its second season. Oh, what a fantastic, shockingly sexy goodbye these six episodes are. Watch this one as soon as you have a free moment.
Nailed It (Netflix)



Season 3

Premiere date: Friday, May 17 at 3 a.m. ET

It’s difficult to think of a better Netflix show to have playing in the background of your chillest hangouts. Comedian Nicole Byer, iconic chocolatier Jacques Torres, and their rotating group of guest judges have done it again.
She's Gotta Have It (Netflix)



Season 2

Premiere date: Friday, May 24 at 3 a.m. ET

Get ready for She’s Gotta Have It to go even deeper than before. The Spike Lee series follows Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise, fresh off of a scene-stealing Someone Great turn) as she gains the kind of success people dream of. But is it what she really wants?
What/If (Netflix)



Season 1

Premiere date: Friday, May 24 at 3 a.m. ET

What/If is not in the Ryan Murphy Universe (it's from Revenge mastermind Mike Kelley). Yet, Renée Zellweger will give you serious American Horror Story grande dame vibes in the first season of this twisty anthology thriller. Glee hunk Blake Jenner and improver-of-everything Jane Levy co-star.
Vida (Starz)



Season 2

Premiere date: Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Last year, Vida was one of TV's best hidden gems. Now it's back and ready to delve even further into the lives, loves, and messes of leading ladies Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera). After a season of watching these two pretend they're leaving East L.A., all such delusions are gone. So, the question is, now what?
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (HBO)



Premiere date: Sunday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Game of Thrones may be ending, but that doesn't mean HBO's content around its fantasy hit has to as well. That's why the premium network is premiering a documentary around GoT's last season. If you've always wanted to watch Kit Harington cry in public, this one is for you.
Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (Lifetime)



Premiere date: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET

This is exactly what you believe it is. Please do not expect “Prince Harry” to look anything like Prince Harry.
Good Omens (Amazon Prime)



Season 1

Premiere date: Friday, May 31 at 12 a.m. ET

Move over American Gods — another Neil Gaiman TV adaptation is coming. This time, it's Michael Sheen and David Tennant leading the show, which is about an angel and a demon trying to stop Armageddon. Unfortunately, the mismatched pair lost the person who will cause the apocalypse: Adam Young (Sam Taylor Buck), an 11-year-old boy... and the Antichrist.

Jon Hamm also stars with very lovely purple eyes.
When They See Us (Netflix)



Season 1

Premiere date: Friday, May 31 at 3 a.m. ET

Ava DuVernay enters the Emmys race with her gripping four-part limited series inspired by the real-life “Central Park Five.” The group is made up of five young boys of color who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. When They See Us is a tough, but necessary, story.
Deadwood (HBO)



Premiere date: Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET

Deadwood is one of HBO's most underrated series. Now the prematurely canceled Shakespeare-by-way-of-the-Wild West drama can get the ending it always deserved with a feature-length film. Yes, star Tim Olyphant still looks great with an old-timey mustache.
Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu)



Season 1

Premiere date: Saturday, June 1 at 12 a.m. ET

With 90 ahead, Dr. Ruth Westheimer looks back on her life as an iconic, boundary-pushing sex therapist and Holocaust survivor. This is your latest reminder Dr. Ruth is the best.
Luther (BBC America)



Season 5

Premiere date: Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET

The “Toxic” cover in Luther season 5's trailer is probably enough to convince you this is a must-see. But, if you're looking for more information, know the series' titular John Luther (Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba) is about to have another set of terrible days.

This time around, the British detective must untangle a series of increasingly horrifying and elaborate London murders. Murders that don't seem connected but definitely are. Someone give this man a vacation.
NOS4A2 (AMC)

Season 1

Premiere date: Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET

Years ago, Zachary Quinto spent AHS season 2 proving his villainous chops. Well, he's going full Big Bad in Nos4a2, where the actor formerly known as Bloody Face plays a vampire named Charlie Manx who feeds off of the souls of children. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), a woman with the supernatural ability to find lost things, may be the only person who can stop him.
American Princess (Lifetime)



Season 1

Premiere date: Sunday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET

Remember when nearly everyone realized You was great this winter, months after it premiered on Lifetime? If you want to be ahead of the curve, watch Lifetime's latest drama, American Princess now.

The series — executive produced by Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan — follows a socialite (Georgia Flood) who runs away to a Renaissance fair after her wedding crumbles. Fun!
Chasing Happiness (Amazon Prime)



Premiere date: Tuesday, June 4 at 12 a.m. ET

The Jonas Brothers, following in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Ariana Grande, are here with a behind the scenes documentary about their rise to fame. Homecoming, this is not. But that doesn't mean you're a “Sucker” for enjoying Chasing Happiness.
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)



Season 3

Premiere date: Wednesday, June 5 at 12 a.m. ET

Last year's “Burn Down The House” finale may have infuriated some Handmaid's Tale viewers (read: Me!). However, June's (Elisabeth Moss) torturous tale continues with season 3. Let's just hope they stick the landing this time.
Black Mirror (Netflix)



Season 5

Premiere date: Friday, June 5 at 3 a.m. ET

Have you been enjoying your iPhone? Did you forget to give your Alexa some side eye for like, an hour? Black Mirror will return to fix that problem and remind you the modern world is terrifying. This time, they're stoking your greatest technophobia with the help of Miley Cyrus' star power and the Hot Priest from Fleabag.
Grown-ish (Freeform)



Season 2B

Premiere date: Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET

When Grown-ish began, its heroine, Zoe Johnson (Yara Shahidi) was the apple of her parents' eye. Season 2B asks what happens when she loses that shine (but still hopefully has some fun).
Queen of the South (USA)



Season 4

Premiere date: Thursday, June 6 at 10 p.m. ET

Queen of the South season 4 follows Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) while she rises in power as a drug queen pin in New Orleans. Now this is a show after Gladys Jones' (Gina Gershon) own heart.
Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City (Netflix)



Season 1

Premiere date: Friday, June 7 at 3 a.m. ET

Just in time for Pride month, Netflix is here with a revived Tales of the City. The series, which is inspired by a series of novels and originally aired on PBS, revolves around an apartment complex filled with different members of the queer community in San Francisco.

Favorites of the Netflix stable like Laura Linney (Ozark), Ellen Page (Umbrella Academy), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) all star.
Big Little Lies (HBO)



Season 2

Premiere date: Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET

The Monterey Five are back and hiding some extremely big, not at all little lies (like the manslaughter of Alexander Skarsgard's abusive Perry Wright). Now they have Meryl Streep to answer to. Uh-oh.
Claws (TNT)



Season 3

Premiere date: Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET

TV's best — and most literal — girl gang continues their South Florida adventures. Of course, the best nails in the game come with.
Pose (FX)

Season 2

Premiere date: Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET

I visited Pose's Bronx set in mid-May. So, I can confirm the beloved Ryan Murphy series is better, bigger, and more fabulous than ever with a season 2 time jump. Pose picks up a few years after the season 1 finale, just as Madonna's “Vogue” storms the airwaves.

But, what does a national fascination with the art of ballroom mean for a community under the siege of AIDS?
Younger (TV Land)



Season 6

Premiere date: Wednesday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET

Liza Miller's (Sutton Foster) many secrets are out. It's time to find out if that means the destruction of her carefully created millennial house of cards is actually nigh.
Krypton (Syfy)



Season 2

Premiere date: Wednesday, June 12 at 10 p.m. ET

Superman’s grandpa is hot now and trying to save his planet. What else do you want?
Siren (Freeform)



Season 2B

Premiere date: Thursday, June 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Freeform is giving us more of its very lovable mermaid and environmentalism fantasy drama.
Too Old to Die Young (Amazon Prime)



Season 1

Premiere date: Friday, June 14 at 12 a.m. ET

The trailer for Too Old has one of the most infuriating opening lines of recent memory: “I killed a woman the other night… I didn’t feel any guilt. Or remorse.”

However, the internet will likely blow up over Miles Teller playing a grizzled cop in a Nicolas Winding Refn drama inexplicably described by Amazon as, “Following characters' existential journeys from killers to samurai in the City of Angels.”
Euphoria (HBO)



Season 1

Premiere date: Sunday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET

Welcome to Skins for the Gen-Z/HBO crowd. Zendaya leads this teens behaving very badly drama, which also stars Netflix heartthrob Jacob Elordi, Sharp Objects and Handmaid's Tale alum Sydney Sweeney, and movie star Storm Reid.

Drake is famously executive producing this mass of teenage sex, drugs, and emotional crises.
Grand Hotel (ABC)



Season 1

Premiere date: Monday, June 17 at 10 p.m. ET

With the end of Empire and Jane the Virgin on the horizon, ABC is here with another primetime soap to soften the blow. Eva Longoria executive produces the upcoming summer romp, which is about the many explosive secrets brimming beneath the surface of a luxurious Miami Beach hotel.

Roselyn Sánchez and Oscar nominee Demián Bichir preside over all the juicy rich people drama.
Good Trouble (Freeform)



Season 2

Premiere date: Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET

More Maia Mitchell. More Cierra Ramirez. More Tommy Martinez. More emotional 20-something intensity between some Fosters-y heartwarming laughs.
Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central)



Season 1

Premiere date: Tuesday, June 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Comedy Central continues its tradition of inclusive, hilarious sketch shows. Now it's Broad City breakout Arturo Castro, a Latinx man, leading the comedy hijinks with Alternatino.
Legion (FX)



Season 3

Premiere date: Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET

Television's weirdest superhero show is coming to an end. Like Game of Thrones before it, Legion will reckon with the possibility that its greatest hero, Dan Stevens' David, has actually been a villain this whole time. Well, that and Aubrey Plaza in a Mad Hatter costume.
The Rook (Starz)



Season 1

Premiere date: Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Starz continues to double down on women-led drama. The premium cable network will debut The Rook, a London-set spy thriller/supernatural drama. Myfanwy Thomas (Shameless' Emma Greenwell) is an officer in England's paranormal secret service who must figure out which one of her colleagues wiped her memory — and why they're after her in the first place.
The Loudest Voice (Showtime)



Season 1

Premiere date: Sunday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET

The first of pop culture's many Roger Ailes projects has arrived. This one is Showtime's limited series starring Russell Crowe in so many prosthetics. Loudest Voice is meant to fill the power hungry New York megalomaniac-sized hole in your heart left by a Billions season ending.
Stranger Things (Netflix)



Season 3

Premiere date: Thursday, July 4 at 3 a.m. ET

Back to the Upside Down we go. After nearly two full years away, Stranger Things will return to our screens — and its youths are officially Teens. That means we can expect lots of hormone-fueled infighting between all the sci-fi monster battles. Stranger Things season 3 is already worth the wait.
Bring the Funny (NBC)



Season 1

Premiere date: Tuesday, July 9 at 10 p.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen is judging a comedy competition along with Saturday Night Live's low-key MVP Kenan Thompson. And Insecure's Amanda Seales is hosting. Summer 2019 is Good!
Veronica Mars (Hulu)



Season 4

Premiere date: Friday, July 26 at 12 a.m. ET

Hulu's Veronica Mars is poised to be the breakout show of summer. The revival is going darker and sexier than ever as Veronica's (Kristen Bell) hometown of Neptune is besieged by a crime wave. Only America's favorite teen detective-turned-regular detective can save the beachy burg.

Twitter, prepare yourself.
The Boys (Amazon Prime)



Season 1

Premiere date: Friday, July 26 at 12 a.m. ET

Nate Archibald from Gossip Girl (Chace Crawford) is a superhero thanks to The Boys, the latest tongue-in-cheek take on the booming superhero genre. Seth Rogen and creative partner Evan Goldberg are behind The Boys, along with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.
Pennyworth (Epix)



Season 1

Premiere date: Monday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Like Krypton, Pennyworth stars a younger second-string character from a beloved DC Comics franchise. This time, it’s Batman’s beloved butler Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), who definitely fucks now.
Succession (HBO)



Season 2

Premiere date: August TBA

The internet's favorite show is finally coming back. If you haven't already watched Succession season 1 — which reveals the series is a mix of Arrested Development and Billions with a mean streak the size of Park Avenue — get on the bandwagon (bandprivatejet?) now. We're going to California Pizza Kitchen.
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)



Season 1

Premiere date: August TBA

Succession has found a worthy business partner in mega-preacher comedy Gemstones, which is destined to be the former's lead-out show.

If only a single member of the Roy family could be so lucky.
