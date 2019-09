While the original Veronica Mars never shied away from adult topics, there's something decidedly more grown-up about this version of the characters — and no, I'm not just talking about the long-awaited sex scene between Logan (Jason Dohring) and Veronica. (Apologies to the dozens of Veronica/Piz shippers out there.) Everything's a little grittier in this version of Veronica Mars, which previously aired on network television.