Veronica Mars Has A Grudge Against Spring Breakers In New Hulu Teaser

As the Dandy Warhols once sang in a memorable CW theme song: "A long time ago, we used to be friends." Fortunately, we've never stopped wanting to be friends with Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell's titular teen detective. Now, after three seasons and a film spin-off, Veronica is all grown up and heading to Hulu. Don't worry, though: She still has that same chip on her shoulder and a taser when absolutely necessary.
In a new teaser for Hulu's revival — which, according to creator Rob Thomas, will be eight episodes of "hardcore SoCal noir" — Veronica gets real about what's irking her in her hometown of Neptune this week. The answer? Spring breakers.
Advertisement
"Spring break in Neptune. That means drunks, derelicts, flashers, frat boys, sorority vomit, pickpockets, bottomless drinks and topless dancers, street scum and beach bums." says Veronica as she packs a bag on her P.I. desk. "And that's just the walk to my car."
"Fortunately," Veronica adds, holding up an active taser, "I'm good to go."
So are fans who have waited years for Veronica to grace our screens, which is good because we won't have to wait too much longer for more Mars Investigations. The end of the teaser reveals the series will hit Hulu on July 26.
“It’s gonna be a much darker world. It’s going to be a bigger world. It’s definitely not what we did on UPN or The CW, so I want to brace fans for that — that it’s going to be darker and bigger and more cinematic, and definitely a little bit different," Bell teased on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM show in September.
No matter how much darker this series is — it's always nice to reconnect with old friends!
Advertisement