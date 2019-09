Veronica Mars Has A Grudge Against Spring Breakers In New Hulu Teaser

As the Dandy Warhols once sang in a memorable CW theme song: "A long time ago, we used to be friends." Fortunately, we've never stopped wanting to be friends with Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell's titular teen detective. Now, after three seasons and a film spin-off Veronica is all grown up and heading to Hulu . Don't worry, though: She still has that same chip on her shoulder and a taser when absolutely necessary.