It's officially official now: Veronica Mars is really and truly coming back for a limited-series revival. Kristen Bell broke the news on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday morning.
"This is a very important Marshmallow announcement: Did you guys know that as of summer 2019, all of the old Veronica Mars episodes will be available on Hulu to stream and rewatch?" Bell, who got her start playing the badass-but-troubled high school private eye, begins her video. She could have drawn out that statement, teasing fans that they're only being treated to reruns, but she's not quite as mean as Veronica can be and relieved the torture quickly, adding, "Which is great, because you'll need to brush up since we're making another one!"
This isn't exactly news, as we heard back in August that Hulu was in talks for the revival. Still, those of us who lived through the show's heartbreaking cancelation in 2007 weren't going to take anything for granted. That fan-funded Veronica Mars movie in 2014 just left us wanting more, and we’ve been hearing about this possible new series from Bell and others for over a year now.
"Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants," Bell tweeted. "I hope we’re still friends after I taser you."
Deadline had more details about the eight episode series, which is also slated for 2019. Creator Rob Thomas will be back at the helm and write the first episode. The main storyline will be about how Neptune has become a hot spot for spring breakers, until someone starts murdering the partying kids, thus threatening the town's tourism industry. The crime spree opens old wounds of Neptune's class differences, as the rich residents want to stop attracting the wrong kind of visitors while the working class Neptuners rely on them to make a living.
That's a great plot and all, but what we're really dying to know is if Logan (Jason Dohring) will be home from his stint in the Navy in order to flirt and spar with his high school sweetheart for good.
