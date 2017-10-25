https://s1.r29static.com/bin/entry/d87/x/1873689/image.jpg
For fans who were robbed of a season 4 of Veronica Mars, get ready to hear the best news ever.
The teen noir could return to its television roots if Kristen Bell has anything to say about it. The series, which starred Bell as a high school-aged private investigator, released a spin-off film in 2014, but the Kickstarter-funded flick was hardly enough time with our marshmallow-made heroine. Fortunately, it now sounds like we are getting many more hours with Ms. Mars.
The actress, who is currently starring on NBC's The Good Place, teased the news during her Veronica Mars' co-star's interview with IndieWire. Hansen called Bell during his Facebook Live interview with the website, and inquired about the status of the six-episode mini-series that she and creator Rob Thomas previously teased.
While no timeline was explicitly discussed, the Bad Moms star is still all-in on making more Mars happen.
"We are willing to put the effort in. I mean, if I have to do it as Murder, She Wrote at 80, we’re going to do it," Bell told Hansen during the IndieWire interview. "It’s going to happen."
Sadly, the news doesn't exactly tell us when more Veronica Mars could be in the works — there are a lot of years between now and when Bell turns the big 8-0. However, it is encouraging that the star of the drama is just as excited (if not even more so) to bring more of her character to the small screen.
In the meantime, fans can watch Hansen — who played the dimwitted, if lovable "niner" Dick — portray a heightened version of himself on the YouTube Red series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. He may not be Veronica Mars, but hey, at least it's still in the family.
