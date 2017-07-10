Yes, I realize that to many VM diehards, choosing the series finale as best episode is controversial. The show was cancelled early, so a lot of plotlines didn't get wrapped up: Will the Kane family finally take Veronica down for stealing Jake's hard drive full of evil rich-guy secrets? Will Veronica ever accept Logan's apology? Is Hearst College secretly run by a cabal of nefarious 09ers? We'll never know.But thanks to this episode, we do know that Logan, that hot-headed lug, will never not beat down a dude who dares to offend V's honor. We know Wallace and Weevil are the best friend and frenemy a girl could ever have. We know Keith loves his daughter more than anything when he endangers his own career — and veers from the straight-and-narrow for the first and only time in the whole series — to protect Veronica from prosecution. And we know Veronica forever stands by her dad, who unlike most other people, has never let her down.In the final scene, Veronica casts her ballot for Keith Mars for Sheriff of Neptune, despite knowing he'll almost certainly lose. Then she walks into the rain and out of our lives forever (or at least until the movie). It's a beautiful episode, and just enough resolution to make us feel like things are gonna be okay in Neptune. Great, now it's raining in my eyeballs.