Everything We Know About The Veronica Mars Reboot

Back in the olden days (meaning, you know, like four years ago), the abrupt cancellation of a television series was a tragedy. There was simply no precedent for the possibility of a reboot years down the line. That's why the end of teen noir Veronica Mars — after a mere three seasons in 2007 — was such a gut-punch. As far as fans were concerned, we would never know what was to become of the titular private investigator Veronica (Kristen Bell), her loyal partner-in-crime-solving Wallace (Percy Daggs III), or her on-again, off-again bad boy bae Logan (Jason Dohring).
Yet the world smiled upon Veronica Mars. A fan-funded film hit theaters in March of 2014. It was good, but what it wasn't was another season of the beloved, gone-too-soon series. Marshmallows wanted more — and, in 2019, we'll get exactly that. Veronica Mars is heading to Hulu for a highly-anticipated new season. (Yes, I've pinched myself to make sure.)
So what do we know about Veronica's return to sleuthing? Read ahead for everything a Marshmallow must know before the season hits the streaming service.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.