As busy as Kristen Bell is promoting the new season of The Good Place and swinging by the United Nations to save the world, she's always got time for her Marshmallows (fans of Veronica Mars). On Thursday, the star just added a few hints to our growing list of facts and speculations about Veronica Mars' Hulu revival.
In her interview with Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM radio show, Bell explained why she thought the timing is perfect for a return to Neptune.
"Particularly now, you want to see a girl who’s fighting for good,” she said. "People want to see a hero again. We had years of loving antiheroes and I think the world is too scary now. We loved Walter White when everything felt safer."
She repeated her refrain that Veronica Mars is the "hero without a cape" we need in this world. At the same time, Veronica's world might be even worse than the one we're experiencing right now.
“It’s gonna be a much darker world. It’s going to be a bigger world. It’s definitely not what we did on UPN or The CW, so I want to brace fans for that — that it’s going to be darker and bigger and more cinematic, and definitely a little bit different,” she warned.
Series creator Rob Thomas did already warn us of this, too. In a tweet last week, he said the Hulu reboot would be, "Hardcore So-Cal noir."
Like THE THOUSAND DOLLAR TAN LINE, the mini-series will be set against a Spring Break backdrop, but TDTL is NOT the story we're telling. We're five years after the movie. Books are 98% canon. Pony is included. Marcia Langdon is police chief. Spoiler: Neptune finally incorporated.— Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) September 20, 2018
At the same time, he also promised us we'd get to see Logan and Veronica's dog, Pony (from his VM novels), so, the dark will get some light. Maybe.
