“It’s morning in America,” intones the voice of President Ronald Reagan from his famous “Prouder, Better, Stronger” campaign commercial from 1984. But we don’t see his face — we see the characters of The Handmaid’s Tale instead in the new eerie teaser for season 3 of the Hulu show. A Wife rolls up her stockings, Unwomen report for duty in the radioactive fields, and, naturally, lots of babies, against Reagan’s allegorical words.
But, being The Handmaid’s Tale, this means everything devolves into chaos. Instead, we hear June’s (Elisabeth Moss) voice responding to Reagan. “Wake up America. Morning’s over,” she says, and we get a glimpse of an army of Handmaids starkly assembled on the National Mall. Yes, we’re all feeling those full-body chills.
The teaser gives us a few tantalizing glimpses into season 3, and it seems like things are picking up right where they left off at the finale of season 2. We see Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) standing in front of her home, which is completely ablaze. Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) throws a blanket off of Nichole’s crib, only to discover that she’s missing — in the arms of Emily (Alexis Bledel), who is desperately trying to escape. And in another scene, a Handmaid cocks a shotgun, which can only mean that more death is coming to Gilead.
Hulu also created a trailer to catch us up on the first two seasons. We see that same scene of the Handmaids on the Mall, over June saying, “They shouldn’t have given us uniforms if they didn’t want us to be an army.” One thing is for sure — the Handmaids are uniting and the authoritarian regime is going to crumble.
The Handmaid's Tale is expected to return to Hulu later in 2019. Blessed be the fruit.
