"As a society, we’ve never needed Margaret Atwood more," Becky Hardie, deputy publishing director at Chatto & Windus, a London imprint of Random House, said according to the Guardian. "The moment the van door slams on Offred’s future at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the most brilliantly ambiguous endings in literature. I cannot wait to find out what’s been going on in Atwood’s Gilead ­– and what that might tell us about our own times."