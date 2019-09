The teaser gives us a few tantalising glimpses into season 3, and it seems like things are picking up right where they left off at the finale of season 2 . We see Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) standing in front of her home, which is completely ablaze. Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) throws a blanket off of Nichole’s crib, only to discover that she’s missing — in the arms of Emily (Alexis Bledel), who is desperately trying to escape. And in another scene, a Handmaid cocks a shotgun, which can only mean that more death is coming to Gilead.