As season 2 wraps up, we know that Offred will deliver the child. In the original novel by Margaret Atwood, Handmaids in Gilead customarily stay within the household until after the infant has weaned off of breastfeeding. At that point, the Handmaid is assigned to serve another Commander. Presumably, season 3 will include Offred nursing the child through its infancy, which means she will continue to live with the Waterfords. It’s possible that the dynamics of those relationships may ease up in service of protecting the baby.