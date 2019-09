Speaking at the Producer’s Guild Produced By Conference, Handmaid’s Tale creator and executive producer Bruce Miller said that he is presently writing season 3. Season 2 was meant to centre around “one woman who is going to have a baby, and who is going to try [to] teach this other woman how to be a mother.” Currently, Offred is pregnant with a baby of dubious parentage — it is generally accepted to be Nick’s biological baby, but it could just as well belong to Commander Waterford, who will be be tasked with raising the child with his wife, Serena Joy.