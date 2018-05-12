On The Handmaid’s Tale, Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena Joy, a complex, difficult character who is perhaps best known for frequently throwing Offred/June Osborn (Elisabeth Moss) down a flight of stairs. Serena Joy is unable to become pregnant, and so has a Handmaid to conceive a baby so she can become a mother. And now, Strahovski, an actress who plays a sterile woman, has just announced that she’s pregnant! We can feel Serena Joy seething over this news that anyone who isn’t her is having a baby.
Strahovski shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “I am very excited to finally be able to share my special news – I’m going to be a Mama! So very exciting to watch & feel this little Peanut growing every day!” She secretly married her longtime partner Tim Loden in 2017. We also notice that Strahovski — perhaps intentionally — is wearing a long red dress; red is, of course, the color of the Handmaid's’ vestments. What does it mean?
Advertisement
Sure, Strahovski's dress could just be a total coincidence, but we’re wondering if her choice of clothing is some subtle foreshadowing. Does this mean that Offred’s pregnancy goes to term? Does it mean that Serena Joy will eventually become a Handmaid herself? Will Offred’s baby grow up into the savior of Gilead’s horribly oppressed female population? We have so many questions, and we know that nothing happens in this show without a reason.
This season has seen Serena grow increasingly angrier. We’re not going to spoil anything about season 2, but Serena doles out the physical violence without much thought, just because she can, and has little insight into the plights of others. Moss’s character finally becomes pregnant, and while Serena is delighted, she still exacts brutality on Offred. It’s a testament to Strahovski’s acting abilities that we believe every bit of spite and eeriness in Serena Joy’s character. We’ll never be able to look at a baby shower the same way again.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement