This Handmaid’s Tale Star Secretly Got Married & Revealed It On The Emmys Red Carpet

At the beginning of the summer, fans of The Handmaid's Tale were doing their best to recover from one of this year's most chilling TV shows, especially Yvonne Strahovski's performance as Serena Joy. Strahovski, on the other hand, was taking a well-deserved break from her deeply unhappy character by celebrating her own joyous love story IRL. Last night, while walking down the Emmys red carpet for the first time, the actress revealed to E! News that she got married earlier this summer.
Before being interviewed on air by Jason Kennedy from E! News, Yvonne Strahovski informed him that she got married over the summer to Tim Loden, whom she has been with for over six years. After getting permission from the actress, Kennedy announced the breaking news, and even talked to Loden, who was accompanying his new wife on the red carpet, about to wedding.
Advertisement
Loden said that the wedding was "very hot," and Strahovski interjected to explain that at the time, there was a major heat wave going on in Northern California, where the wedding was held. The heat doesn't seem to have made the day any less special, however. Loden told E! News, with a smile, "We all made it through. We all did some dancing at the end of the night. It was fantastic."
Tim Loden is also in the entertainment industry, and according to his IMDb page, he had a guest appearance on Chuck, which Strahovski starred in for five seasons. Loden's appearance took place in a 2010 episode of the NBC show, which means the now-married pair probably started their romance not long after.
Unlike her extremely fraught on-screen marriage in The Handmaid's Tale, Yvonne Strahovski seems have more fun in her real-life partnership with Loden. She told E! News! that in order to cool down after their wedding ceremony, the duo "ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown." How cute! Serena Joy would be so jealous.
Advertisement