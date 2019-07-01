On Big Little Lies, the "Monterey Five" — Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), and Renata (Laura Dern) — aren't just famous for being linked to a suspicious death, but also for throwing really great costume parties. The first season gave us the most elaborate '50s-themed trivia-night fundraiser we've ever been witness to, and thanks to Renata's bankruptcy scandal and her daughter's fear that the world is ending, we got the disco party we never knew we needed in season 2, episode 4 last night.
Of course, this is Monterey we're talking about, so the party was riddled with drama (Nathan and Ed! Celeste and Madeline! Elizabeth and Bonnie!), but it was also packed with on-theme style that's sure to fuel us for the next five Halloweens straight. The disco party — and the looks each character showed up in — would have been the highlight of the episode... if not for the slap heard 'round the world.
To get the inside scoop on the party looks that (almost) stole the episode, we talked to the makeup artists behind them. Ahead, check out the '70s beauty Monterey had to offer.