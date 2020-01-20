Zoë Kravitz’s Big Little Lies Throwback At The SAG Awards Was So Unexpected

There were so many stunning fashion moments on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday – Jennifer Aniston in a gown from her own closet, to start – but as always, Zoë Kravitz easily found herself on our best dressed list with what looks like an homage to one of the most memorable episodes of Big Little Lies.
Dressed by her go-to stylist Andrew Mukamal, Kravitz evoked a classic ‘60s look in a peach Oscar de la Renta gown, which she paired with Wing & Weft white gloves — which is not a common red carpet look in 2020. She finished the outfit with a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels, and simple diamond studs from Tiffany.
Advertisement
The look harkens back to season 1 of Big Little Lies, and Otter Bay Elementary School’s Audrey and Elvis-themed trivia night fundraiser. And, of course, there are the opening credits, where the main characters are doing their best Hepburn impressions, preening directly to camera.
Kravitz’s Bonnie took a different tack in the show, not dressing as the iconic Holly Golightly from Breakfast At Tiffany’s like her co-stars (except Renata, of course). Instead, her free spirited character chose Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady – albeit in her all white and diamonds moment from the ball scene.
Kravitz’s look at the SAG Awards was a nod not only to Hepburn as Holly Golightly, but also directly channeled Nicole Kidman’s Celeste and Shailene Woodley’s Jane, who both donned simple sheath dresses and elbow length gloves for the season one finale. Kravitz’s look seems to be a homage to Hollywood, her co-stars and the show that elevated her career to superstar level.
Not only is her dreamy look an ode to Big Little Lies, but it’s a true style departure seeing her in a sweet coral gown. We’re more used to seeing her in cool-girl couture, with the exception of her recent wedding, which saw her in a sweetly elegant Alexander Wang ballerina gown.
Not only is her dreamy look an ode to Big Little Lies, but it’s a true style departure seeing her in a sweet coral gown. We’re more used to seeing her in cool-girl couture, with the exception of her recent wedding, which saw her in a sweetly elegant Alexander Wang ballerina gown.
Advertisement