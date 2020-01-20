Jennifer Aniston Shopped Her Closet For That Glamorous White Dior SAG Awards Gown

For 20 years, Jennifer Aniston has been bringing her own take on relaxed glamour to the red carpet, but the SAG Awards on Sunday night may have been the apex of her style evolution. Aniston took to the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium in a white, silk, bias-cut, vintage gown by John Galliano for Dior and she delivered old school Hollywood glam.
In a moment that saw her stepping out of her red carpet comfort zone of basic black – just two weeks ago she wore black Dior at the Golden Globes – but sticking to her preferred, pared down style, the white dress was slinky and simple, except for a tie detail which fell off the hip and down to the floor, offsetting the rest of the seemingly simple dress. Galliano’s trademark tailoring took the center stage, with the impeccable cut and draping.
One reason Aniston may have looked so comfortable in the amazing gown? She pulled it from her own closet. “This is a vintage John Galliano for Christian Dior, that is mine,” Aniston told Access Hollywood. “I have a little collection of you know, the oldies but goodies.” The dress is likely from one of Galliano’s ‘90s collections for Dior, which was a celebration of 1930s film star Jean Harlow. Very on trend, considering that the ‘90s are back in a big way — and who better to rewear a trend than Jen?
Aniston accessorized the look with diamond rings on both hands and wore her famous locks down and spilling over her shoulders, styled with a simple side part that highlighted her dangling diamond earrings. It was a simple yet elegant choice that worked well with the cowl neckline.
The former Friends star returned to television last year with Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, taking home her first SAG award for her role. Beyond making waves with her slinky vintage gown, Aniston and former husband Brad Pitt gave fans the moment they’d been waiting for with a sweet interaction after both won acting trophies at the awards show – although Aniston was hugging her award a lot tighter than her ex.
