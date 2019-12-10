A New Decade Is Here — But So Are The ‘90s, Says Pinterest

On Tuesday, Pinterest revealed its top 100 for 2020, a report detailing the trends that more than 320 million people around the world are searching for. Pinterest looked at its searches from August 2017 to July 2019 to identify key trends, landing on 100 topics that point to cultural shifts. That data was then used to predict the trends we can expect to see everywhere next year. At the top of the list: The 1990s, baby.
“For many, it’s a nostalgic rewind back to a more lighthearted era,” Pinterest reports. “As Millennials get older, they’re reliving fond memories and bonding over shared experiences. Meanwhile, Gen Z is discovering ‘90s culture for the first time and putting their own twist on the trends.” Not only are ‘90s cartoons trending on the site, but so are hip-hop parties (and the “get-up” you’ll wear), as well as “Y2K Fashion” — “Make like it’s the new millennium with army pants, hip chains and logomania.” Searches for the term are up 692% over last year.
Think: cropped statement tees, bucket hats, matching tank tops and skirt sets, and chunky shoes — including those infamous FILA sneakers. All across the world, “heritage brands like FILA are reaching new audiences as Gen Z aims for an authentic ‘90s vibe,” according to Pinterest. Grunge is back, too, up 292% from last year. Streetwear is taking over Pinterest’s search bar, up 272%.
And we can’t say we’re surprised. There is Rihanna, who arguably is single-handedly bringing back logomania, first in head-to-toe Dior and then in Burberry. Chanel is getting in on the action, too: At its Métiers d’Art show last week, the pieces had a 1990s feel with wide belts worn high on the waist, low-rise pants, crop tops, and tiny bags the size of an old-school flip phone. Rounding out the list of trends are gender-neutral clothing options and conscious consumption (searches for secondhand fashion, including wedding dresses are up).
Y2K is back and this time, we don’t think it's a glitch.
