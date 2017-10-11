Hats off to you, Rihanna. In this crazy, crazy, world, you provide us with countless inspiration: You turn our Monday Blues into "Tuesday Goals." Your cupcake dresses remind us that the red carpet should be an outlet for experimentation. And your drinks-on-the-go looks served with the ultimate accessory, the red Solo cup? They show us you're both just like us and everything we want to be — at the same damn time. Even when you're wearing something straight off-the-runway, we look for ways to get the look on our own.
Because whenever Rihanna says something is cool, we want in too.
Our latest Rih-approved must-have? Burberry print everything. On Tuesday night, Rihanna was spotted in New York City wearing the heritage brand's Haymarket check — you know, the one that was everywhere in the early-2000s but has since be regulated to that bag of clothing you’ve been meaning to donate? Yeah. You might want to pull those pieces out of the "to donate" bin, because Burberry has invented its iconic look. Following its fall 2017 show, which immediately had us saving up our pennies, Rihanna showed just how good the pieces are IRL. Wearing a dad cap, glossy PVC trench coat over a black mini dress (from her 2013 River Island collection), red argyle socks, and Manolo Blahnik pumps, this outfit is filled with prints galore — and it totally works.
Luckily for us, her latest look is one that is available to shop now. And though the vintage check soft-touch single breasted coat is quite the investment at $2,695, the vintage check baseball cap and argyle socks are a bit more manageable at $295 and $135, respectively. Whether you buy one, all three, or simply re-up your old school pieces, it's time to get ahead of this season’s plaid trend. Rihanna said so, after all.
