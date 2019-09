Our latest Rih-approved must-have? Burberry print everything. On Tuesday night, Rihanna was spotted in New York City wearing the heritage brand's Haymarket check — you know, the one that was everywhere in the early-2000s but has since be regulated to that bag of clothing you’ve been meaning to donate? Yeah. You might want to pull those pieces out of the "to donate" bin, because Burberry has invented its iconic look. Following its fall 2017 show , which immediately had us saving up our pennies, Rihanna showed just how good the pieces are IRL. Wearing a dad cap, glossy PVC trench coat over a black mini dress (from her 2013 River Island collection), red argyle socks, and Manolo Blahnik pumps, this outfit is filled with prints galore — and it totally works.