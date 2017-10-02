Name a more iconic plaid duo than Cher and Dionne walking down the school hallways in their coordinating-but-not-matching checked looks — go ahead, we'll wait. You see, there may not be a movie that loves plaid more than Clueless (there are reportedly 163 plaid moments in the flick), but fashion's love affair with the trend is far from over, and we can't help but think of the iconic film when clicking through the new arrivals on most of our favorite online shopping haunts.
But, the matching blazer-and-skirt set isn't the only way to get your Cher Horowitz on. While blazers are certainly an of-the-moment purchase we're taking full advantage of, everything from plaid dresses to tanks to heels and trousers are sure to make their way into your fall wardrobe, and there's no better way to ring in the season than donning a bit of plaid with a warm latte in hand. So, click on to check all of your plaid boxes for the season. All-black fall outfits? As if!