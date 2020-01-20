Everyone Who’s Anyone Is Walking The Red Carpet At The SAG Awards

It’s SAG Awards night, and the only thing better than actors celebrating actors is the fashion they wear to hand out those treasured teal trophies. Unlike the Golden Globes and the Oscars, the SAG Awards doesn’t limit itself to whoever a nomination committee decides can attend — or win. Instead, the Screen Actors Guild, made up of hundreds of thousands of performers, gets to choose the nominees and the winners. In other words, everyone you want to see attend an award show this year will be there, and in turn, be walking the red carpet.
Because of the more intimate vibe of the SAGs, attendees often use the opportunity to have a bit of fun in the fashion department. Last year, the red carpet brought us pop-of-color dresses on Emily Blunt, Laura Harrier, Laverne Cox, and Susan Kelechi Watson; sparkly ensembles on Rachel Brosnahan, Yara Shahidi, and Melissa McCarthy; and even some feathers à la Wakanda warrior Danai Gurira. But from what we’ve seen on the nomination list (which includes Lupita Nyong’o for Us, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, and potentially the entire cast of Game of Thrones), this year’s SAG Awards red carpet is going to be even better than the last.
