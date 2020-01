Sunday was SAG Awards night, and the only thing better than actors celebrating actors is the fashion they wear to hand out those treasured teal trophies. Unlike the Golden Globes and the Oscars, the SAG Awards doesn’t limit itself to whoever a nomination committee decides can attend — or win. Instead, the Screen Actors Guild, made up of hundreds of thousands of performers, gets to choose the nominees and the winners. In other words, everyone you want to see attend an award show this year will be there, and in turn, be walking the red carpet.