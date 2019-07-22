The reason these Bonnie omissions are even more apparent is because every other character gets the depth Bonnie doesn’t. How many times have they told us Madeline’s deepest insecurity is the fact that she never went to college, or Renata’s is that she grew up poor and has been chasing wealth ever since. Celeste and Jane are bonded by their trauma at the hands of a horrible man. Each of their relationship issues are dissected in detail. We know why Jane is hesitant to be intimate with her new love interest, we know why Madeline and Ed were hanging on by a thread all season. But when Bonnie reveals to Nathan that she never loved him, the only context we’re given is from earlier in the season in a monologue by her mother.