If you've ever fantasized about Reese Witherspoon throwing an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep, then yesterday was a real bonanza for you. A paparazzi photo of Witherspoon on the set of Big Little Lies season 2 showed Witherspoon hurling ice cream at, well, something. Last night, Witherspoon confirmed on Twitter that the something was Meryl Streep, erstwhile Mamma Mia star and current newcomer on Big Little Lies. Streep is playing mother to Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), the character who died at the end of season 1. She returns to Monterey to mourn the loss of her son, and that's pretty much all we know so far.
Advertisement
That, and she's going to get into a spat with Reese Witherspoon. On the show, Witherspoon plays Madeline, a spritely asshole who tends to her grudges "like little pets." She's best friends with Celeste (Nicole Kidman), who happens to have been married to Perry. In the words of Nancy Meyers, it's complicated. Welcome, Perry's mom (Streep), to a life of being Madeline's sworn enemy.
Oh, and, rest assured, Witherspoon hit Streep with the ice cream cone.
Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her ! ?? https://t.co/nMitvPXETc— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 1, 2018
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Advertisement