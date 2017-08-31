In a recent interview, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that being in the "public eye" can add undue strain to romantic relationship — this seemed to imply that The Bachelorette and all the attention it brought to the Rodgers family might have adversely affecter Rodgers' relationship with actress Olivia Munn.
"When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it’s definitely … it’s difficult," Rodgers told ESPN. "It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections."
Us Weekly points out that this is likely in reference to Munn and The Bachelorette. Rodgers, 33, dated Munn from 2014 to 2017. The two announced their breakup in early April, almost a year after Jordan Rodgers, the younger brother of Aaron, appeared on ABC's The Bachelorette.
During Jordan's time on the show, Munn's relationship with the famed quarterback came under fire; Aaron did not appear on camera, and rumors circulated that it was because the Rodgers didn't like Munn, or vice versa. On the show, Jordan admitted that he and his brother "didn't really have much of a relationship."
However, back in July of 2016, Aaron insisted that he didn't watch the show, and that it hadn't affected his life at all.
"I haven't seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn't really affected me a whole lot," Rodgers told ABC WISN.
He added, "As far as those kinds of things go, I've always found that it's a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters. I'm not going to speak on those things, but I wish [Jordan] well in the competition."
Jordan Rodgers won the competition, winning the heart of JoJo Fletcher, the Bachelorette in question. So far, their relationship has withstood the scrutiny of Bachelor fandom. Everything affects everyone differently, I suppose.
